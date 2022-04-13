SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 20,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 609,866 shares.The stock last traded at $129.69 and had previously closed at $129.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 77,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 69.2% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 373,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after acquiring an additional 103,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,912,000.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

