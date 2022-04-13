Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.11 or 0.00193780 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00040929 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023468 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00382640 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

