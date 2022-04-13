Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.010-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

