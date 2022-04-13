SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Down 10.8%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) shares fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.45 and last traded at $53.58. 7,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 432,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

