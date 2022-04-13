SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.63. The stock had a trading volume of 110,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 101.08 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.08 and its 200 day moving average is $137.63.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

