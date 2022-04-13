Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Stabilis Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNG opened at $5.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.59. Stabilis Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stabilis Solutions ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

