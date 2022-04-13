Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (SWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.31 on May 16th

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Co (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.3125 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:SWT opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $131.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.18.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 511,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,717,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.