Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Update

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 7,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

STCB stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Starco Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine.

