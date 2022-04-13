State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Valmont Industries worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,117,000 after buying an additional 178,672 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,290,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,084,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,892,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE VMI opened at $241.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.17. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Valmont Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.