State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Armstrong World Industries worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWI stock opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $118.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWI shares. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

