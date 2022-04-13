State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.27. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

