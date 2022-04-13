State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $204,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $770.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HE. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

