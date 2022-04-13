State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.96 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Clean Harbors worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,938,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 51,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $107.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.58.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.22.

About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.