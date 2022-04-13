State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Spire worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

NYSE:SR opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.93. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 63.28%.

Spire Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

