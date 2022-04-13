State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.30% of TrueBlue worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 411,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 71,856 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBI. StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sidoti began coverage on TrueBlue in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

TBI opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $980.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.49. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.21 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

In other TrueBlue news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

