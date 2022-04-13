State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ExlService by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan acquired 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXLS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.20.

Shares of EXLS opened at $143.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.17. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $149.69.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. ExlService’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

