State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 562 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on DLB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.67. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.