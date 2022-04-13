Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,597 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,466,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,085,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,199,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,630,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after buying an additional 711,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

