Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 188.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 123,239 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Steel Dynamics worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.97. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.