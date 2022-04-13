STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.21

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.16, with a volume of 69583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STEP. Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.15 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on STEP Energy Services to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 20th.

The firm has a market cap of C$237.19 million and a P/E ratio of -8.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

