stETH (Lido) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $163.27 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.92 or 0.07545120 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,157.95 or 0.99823005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00047203 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

