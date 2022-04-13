Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $89.00. The stock traded as low as $53.79 and last traded at $53.88, with a volume of 3500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $961.67 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

About Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

