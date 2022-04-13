STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.56.

Shares of STM opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,630,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after buying an additional 162,778 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 436,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

