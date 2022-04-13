StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $17.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.92. The company has a market cap of $178.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.39. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

