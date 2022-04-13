StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHIGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.23. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

