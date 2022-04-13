StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.23. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

