StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $45,362.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 4,382 shares of company stock worth $95,841. Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 55,630 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,399,000. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

