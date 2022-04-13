StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE GPL opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

