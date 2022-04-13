StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of HALL stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $5.70.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
