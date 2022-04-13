StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Inuvo stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.14.
Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)
