StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inuvo stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.14.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.