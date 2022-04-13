StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

