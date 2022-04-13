StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.