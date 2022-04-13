StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SIEB stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.39%.
About Siebert Financial (Get Rating)
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
