StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SIEB stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Siebert Financial (Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.