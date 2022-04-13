StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.08. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) by 1,932,400.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

