StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $174.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth $141,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

