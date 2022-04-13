StockNews.com Lowers Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Shares of ATLO stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.71. Ames National has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.
Ames National Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
