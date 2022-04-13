StockNews.com Lowers Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

MDLZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.67.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,349,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

