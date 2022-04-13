StockNews.com Lowers Watsco (NYSE:WSO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSO. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.83.

NYSE WSO opened at $289.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.82. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco has a 1 year low of $252.50 and a 1 year high of $318.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 37.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Watsco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

