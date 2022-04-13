Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STRT. TheStreet raised Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. Strattec Security has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $54.90.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $112.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 610,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 573.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 120,035 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

