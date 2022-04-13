Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 18th (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining’s (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 18th. Stronghold Digital Mining had issued 6,687,305 shares in its initial public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $127,058,795 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDIG. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.51.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $2,131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $2,733,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $1,587,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $4,636,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

