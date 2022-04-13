Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Get Subaru alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FUJHY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Subaru stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 157,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,766. Subaru has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Subaru had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Subaru will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subaru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subaru (FUJHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.