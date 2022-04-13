Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 60,444 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,444 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 3.68% of Palomar worth $60,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.01. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $97.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.50%. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palomar news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $441,900 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

