Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $54.87 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $54,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

Assurant stock opened at $185.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.18 and a 12 month high of $189.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.49.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.