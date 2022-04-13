Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $59 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,810 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $59,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,701,000 after purchasing an additional 579,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,347,000 after purchasing an additional 578,369 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,354,000 after purchasing an additional 415,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,198,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,314,000 after purchasing an additional 115,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,038 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

