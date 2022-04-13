Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $64.67 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $64,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $401.04 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.53 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.58 and a 200-day moving average of $474.75.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,574 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,258 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.