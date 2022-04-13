Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 239,997 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,128,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,997 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of XPeng worth $56,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPeng by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,129 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in XPeng by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,269,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,512,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in XPeng by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,685,000 after acquiring an additional 744,880 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPEV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

