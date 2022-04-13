Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 414,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,973 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $57,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

NYSE:J opened at $140.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.