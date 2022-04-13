Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 334,814 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,130,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 334,814 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $64,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in PPL by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in PPL by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.88%.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

