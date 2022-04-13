Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Trading Up 4.3%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) shares were up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $25.03. Approximately 1,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 424,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNCY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $172.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 31,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $883,762.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,215 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1,049.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 157,408 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 903,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 347,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

