Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMCY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 2,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. Suncorp Group has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 5.42%.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

