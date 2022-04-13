Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:SDPI opened at $0.96 on Monday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a PE ratio of -47.56 and a beta of -0.03.
About Superior Drilling Products (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.