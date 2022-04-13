Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $235,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,407 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $237,946,000 after buying an additional 1,269,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $126.25. 42,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,050,138. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.39. The stock has a market cap of $199.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

